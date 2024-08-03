Saturday, August 03, 2024
Free visas to Chinese to boost people-to-people exchanges

SHAFQAT ALI
August 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistan and China’s people-to-people exchanges will get a major boost as Islamabad has offered free visas to the Chinese nationals. This move reflects Islamabad’s strong commitment to Beijing, Pakistan will begin offering free visas to Chinese citizens from August 14, as announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The initiative is to model Pakistan’s economy after China Model, and the arrival of these experts marks the beginning of this ambitious endeavour.  Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has recently visited China. The visit, aimed at seeking more foreign investment and boosting exports to address Pakistan’s economic crisis amid security concerns, was marked by high-level talks and agreements.

Both the nations are committed to upgrade the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by enhancing construction, mining, exploration, and industrial cooperation.

However, critics argue that Pakistan’s “poor management” of CPEC projects has contributed to its current debt crisis.

Despite these challenges, China and Pakistan signed 23 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in fields including agriculture, infrastructure, industrial cooperation, and media.

During the visit, PM Sharif and Army Chief Gen Asim Munir held extensive talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, addressing security concerns for Chinese nationals in Pakistan. China appreciated Pakistan’s investigation into a recent attack on Chinese workers and emphasized the importance of ensuring their safety.

The joint statement from the visit called upon Afghanistan to combat terrorism and not allow its territory to be used for terrorist acts, reflecting ongoing regional security concerns.

Despite the challenges, the visit reinforced the enduring partnership between China and Pakistan, with both sides committed to furthering their economic and strategic cooperation.

The easing of visas by Pakistan will further open the door to smaller investors from China to freely visit Pakistan and make investments. This will also encourage cooperation among Pakistan and Chinese companies in various sectors.

