Gold rate jumps by Rs2,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,400 and was sold at Rs257,300 on Friday against its sale at Rs254,900 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,057 to Rs220,593 from Rs218,536 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs202,210 from Rs200,324, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs2,900 and Rs2,486.28 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $26 to $2,458 from $2,432, the Association reported.