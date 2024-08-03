Hamas leader reiterates group would not recognize Israel following Haniyeh's assassination

Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal reiterated Friday that the movement will not recognize Israel, asserting that the assassination of the head of the group’s political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, “only strengthens our people.”

He made the remarks during the funeral ceremony for his bodyguard Wasim Abu Shaban at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Doha, Qatar.

“We will not compromise on principles and will not recognize Israel. Our people will maintain our national unity, continuing the path of jihad, resistance, and reclaiming our rights,” said Meshaal.

“Our enemies (Israel) do not learn the lesson; they have been killing our leaders for a hundred years, so what has happened?” he asked rhetorically. “Every time a leader rises, another comes; this only makes our people stronger.”

Haniyeh was assassinated Wednesday in the Iranian capital of Tehran. Hamas and Iran have blamed Israel for the killing but Tel Aviv has not confirmed or denied responsibility.

The assassination came hours after Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburb.

Fears have grown about a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between the two sides.

The escalation came against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught against the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 39,500 victims since October following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.