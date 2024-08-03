Haniyeh buried in Qatar as Iran says enemies will pay

DOHA - The body of Hamas’ political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran, was buried in Qatar on Friday after a funeral procession that was attended by thousands in Doha.

A video by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency shows the burial of Haniyeh, which was attended by a relatively small number of people, including Iranian officials. The video also shows Hamas’ senior leader, Khaled Meshaal, in attendance.

In a message to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, said that those he described as “enemies of the nation, especially the Zionist gang and its supporters,” should expect revenge from the resistance.

His comments are referencing the awaited military response to the assassination of the head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, and the Hezbollah commander, Fouad Shukr, in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Ismail Haniyeh was buried at a cemetery in Lusail, north of the Qatari capital, following funeral prayers at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab mosque. Haniyeh and a bodyguard were killed in the pre-dawn attack on their accommodation in Tehran early Wednesday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said. He had travelled to Iran to attend Tuesday’s swearing-in of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

After Iran vowed retaliation for the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh earlier this week, White House national security communications adviser John Kirby said the United States is ready to move resources to the Middle East if needed.

“[The US] is always reevaluating our force posture in the Middle East to make sure that we’ve got what we need to defend ourselves, our troops, our facilities – but also our allies and partners, such as Israel,” Kirby told CNN on Friday.

But he added: “I don’t think it’d be good for me to get into too much detail on that.”

Kirby’s remarks came after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sent a warning to Israel, following Haniyeh’s death in Tehran. “You killed our dear guest in our house and now have paved the way for your harsh punishment,” Khamenei said on Wednesday.

“We’ve heard the supreme leader loud and clear that he intends to avenge this killing of a Hamas leader in Tehran, and that they want to conduct another attack on Israel,” Kirby said. “We’ve got to make sure we’ve got the right resources and capabilities in the region.”

The Jerusalem municipality has issued instructions to people on what to do in the event of the city coming under attack, distributing a file with a list of parking lots that will be used as shelters and a list of bomb shelters. It said residents must be able to reach bomb shelters in 90 seconds.

“Residents are advised to clean and prepare their bomb shelters in advance,” the file says.

Residents are also advised to stock enough water and food for three days and to buy batteries and flashlights in addition to medications.

“Residents should be ready for power cuts that might last several days. They should also be ready to stay in bomb shelters for several days,” the file says.

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Friday called for prayers for its political chief Ismail Haniyeh and a “day of anger” over his killing and the war in Gaza ahead of his funeral in Qatar.

“We call for prayers today, Friday, for the soul of the Mujahid leader Ismail Haniyeh, in all mosques in the world,” Hamas said in a statement. ”Let Friday be a day of overwhelming anger in condemnation of the assassination and rejection of the genocide in the Gaza Strip.”

Iran and Hamas have blamed Haniyeh’s assassination on Israel, which has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in his killing.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will direct “multiple force posture moves” in the Middle East ahead of a possible attack by Iran on Israel, according to the Pentagon.

Austin spoke to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Friday and “informed the minister of additional measures to include ongoing and future defense force posture changes that the department will take to support the defense of Israel,” deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said Friday.

“The secretary will be directing multiple forthcoming force posture moves to bolster force protection for US forces regionwide, to provide elevated support to the defense of Israel, and to ensure that the United States is prepared to respond to this evolving crisis,” Singh added.

Singh declined to detail the potential moves, saying that Austin would be directing those moves “at a later time.” But the US has a number of naval assets already in the region, including a carrier strike group in the Gulf of Oman and amphibious assault ships and destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean.

A US official separately told CNN that the additional capabilities would likely include more air defense systems to help protect Israel and US forces from a potential Iranian attack.