Health System in Balochistan

I am writing to bring to your attention the deplorable state of the healthcare system in Balochistan, the largest and richest province of Pakistan. Despite its abundant natural resources, including gas, coal, and minerals, the province’s health infrastructure is in a dismal state. The healthcare system in Balochistan is plagued by numerous issues, including inadequate hospital facilities, lack of cleanliness and hygiene, non-functional toilets and inadequate sanitation, a shortage of qualified medical staff and equipment, and inaccessibility to basic healthcare services, particularly in rural areas.

This situation is unacceptable and demands immediate attention. A well-functioning healthcare system is essential for saving lives and ensuring the well-being of the people of Balochistan. We urge you to take swift and decisive action to address these issues and improve the healthcare infrastructure in the province. We request that you allocate the necessary funds and resources to upgrade hospital facilities and equipment, improve sanitation and hygiene standards, recruit qualified medical staff, and enhance access to healthcare services in rural areas.

We trust that you will take our request seriously and work towards providing quality healthcare to the people of Balochistan. We look forward to seeing tangible improvements in the healthcare system, which will have a positive impact on the lives of the people of Balochistan.

YAR JAN DIL JAN,

Absor.