Heavy rain spells likely from August 4 to 7

KARACHI - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted one or two spells of heavy rains in Karachi from August 4 to 7 in a new weather forecast as areas of the port city experienced drizzling and light to moderate rain on Thursday and Friday.

The effects of the monsoon system will appear starting from Friday (today) as light to torrential rain showers can take place in the port city, the weatherman added. Notably, the weather department cautioned that as many parts of the metropolis can experience rainfall between 40mm to 60mm, few areas are also likely to see record rainfall of 100mm during the probable upcoming spell. According to the weather office, the urban metropolis is also likely to experience rain showers on Saturday (tomorrow). Earlier, the PMD had forecast moderate to torrential rains in Karachi from August 3 to 5. Moreover, heavy rain showers lashed different areas of Karachi on Wednesday night, inundating the low-lying areas of the port city amid prediction of more heavy showers.

Different parts of the port city, including Saddar, II Chundrigar Road, Baldia Town, Defence and North Karachi received intermittent showers last night.

Parallel to this, the Met Office had predicted rain showers with lightning in different areas of Sindh as strong monsoon winds entering from Rajasthan and Arabian Sea are likely to influence the region from Friday (today).

It is also possible that Sindh’s low-lying areas can be inundated due to the heavy rains. Moreover, Kirthar as well as rivers and nullahs present in the mountainous regions of Balochistan are at risk of flooding in case of heavy rains, as per the Met Office.

Apart from this, Daddu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad and Jamshoro may also face flash floods as a result of heavy rains, it added.