Independence Day Basketball C’ship from Aug 10

Staff Reporter
August 03, 2024
LAHORE -  The Independence Day Inter-Provincial Basketball Championship for men and women will commence from August 10 at the Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. According to Secretary General of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF), Khalid Bashir, the event is being organized at Liaquat Gymnasium under the auspices of Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) with support of the PSB. The championship will feature men’s and women’s competitions, with teams from Punjab, KP, Sindh, Balochistan and Islamabad will be competing for the championship title. Over 170 players and officials will take part in championship. “All arrangements of the championship have been finalized as FBBA will supervise the event,” said Khalid, adding that the federation is doing their best to promote basketball in the country.

