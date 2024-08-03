Independence Day celebrations arrangements reviewed in Sukkur

SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr. MB Raja Dharejo here on Friday reviewed the arrangements and preparedness of different departments for ensuing Independence Day 2024 celebrations. As per details, the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm like other parts of Sindh. The ceremony will be held in Deputy Commissioner Office Sukkur and educational centers across the district. The DC directed to all officers of the district to participate in a flag hoisting ceremony while certificates will be distributed to officers. DC directed the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Sukkur to ensure cleanliness in the city.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Riaz Hussain Wassan has announced that Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir will be observed with great fervor. He made this statement while presiding over a meeting with district officers at Darbar Hall, Jamshoro, to discuss the preparations for the observance of the day.

According to a handout issued on Friday, addressing the meeting, DC Jamshoro announced that on August 05th, Youm-e-Istehsal rally will be taken out from Allah Wala Chowk in Kotri. He directed the officers to ensure maximum participation in the rally to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers.

DC also directed the taluka officers to hold rallies on 5th August at the taluka level as on that day India had committed terrible atrocities on the Kashmiris which were highly condemnable.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor ud din Hingorjo, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Uras Khaskheli, Assistant Commissioner Thana Bola Khan Abdul Qadir Iqbalani, Chief Officer of District Council Dr. Kailash Kumar Kevalani, Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Sial, representatives from PPHI, Local Government, Education, Health, Information, Police, Revenue, Town and Municipal officers.