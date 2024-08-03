Saturday, August 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Islamabad ATC grants one-day physical remand of Raoof Hassan in explosives case

Islamabad ATC grants one-day physical remand of Raoof Hassan in explosives case
Web Desk
12:44 AM | August 03, 2024
National

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has approved a one-day physical remand for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raoof Hassan in connection with an explosives recovery case. The decision was made by Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra after a hearing on the prosecution's request.

During the hearing, prosecutor Raja Naveed initially sought a seven-day extension for Raoof Hassan's physical remand to investigate certain names and account details. He also mentioned a raid in Tarnol, based on Hassan’s identification, which had yielded no results. The prosecutor argued that Hassan’s alleged non-cooperation, citing illness, was hindering the investigation.

In response, Raoof Hassan's lawyer, Ali Bukhari, argued that Hassan had already been in CTD custody for two days before this remand, making it a total of three days. Bukhari insisted that no explosives had been recovered and questioned Hassan’s involvement in the case, suggesting that if the court found the arrest unjustified, Hassan should be discharged.

Two policemen killed in attack on judges' convoy in tank

Bukhari also highlighted concerns about Hassan’s medical condition, stating that he required urgent medication and had to be taken to PIMS Hospital since the prison doctor had refused to examine him.

The special prosecutor countered that Hassan was implicated in facilitating terrorism through financial support, describing the case as significant. He claimed that Hassan had admitted to financing terrorism, which constitutes facilitation.

Judge Sipra questioned why this information had not been included in the initial report and inquired about the progress of the investigation over the past two days. The prosecutor explained that the investigation had been slow due to Hassan's health claims and the difficulty in tracing leads provided by him.

As the court session concluded, PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen criticized the case as politically motivated and pointed out that those who had attacked Hassan were still at large.

After considering the arguments, the court decided to grant a one-day physical remand for Raoof Hassan, allowing the CTD to continue their investigation.
 
 
 
 
 
 

JI sit-in in Rawalpindi enters eighth day amid stalled negotiations

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1722600130.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024