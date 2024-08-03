Islamabad ATC grants one-day physical remand of Raoof Hassan in explosives case

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has approved a one-day physical remand for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader in connection with an explosives recovery case. The decision was made by Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra after a hearing on the prosecution's request.

During the hearing, prosecutor Raja Naveed initially sought a seven-day extension for 's physical remand to investigate certain names and account details. He also mentioned a raid in Tarnol, based on Hassan’s identification, which had yielded no results. The prosecutor argued that Hassan’s alleged non-cooperation, citing illness, was hindering the investigation.

In response, 's lawyer, Ali Bukhari, argued that Hassan had already been in CTD custody for two days before this remand, making it a total of three days. Bukhari insisted that no explosives had been recovered and questioned Hassan’s involvement in the case, suggesting that if the court found the arrest unjustified, Hassan should be discharged.

Bukhari also highlighted concerns about Hassan’s medical condition, stating that he required urgent medication and had to be taken to PIMS Hospital since the prison doctor had refused to examine him.

The special prosecutor countered that Hassan was implicated in facilitating terrorism through financial support, describing the case as significant. He claimed that Hassan had admitted to financing terrorism, which constitutes facilitation.

Judge Sipra questioned why this information had not been included in the initial report and inquired about the progress of the investigation over the past two days. The prosecutor explained that the investigation had been slow due to Hassan's health claims and the difficulty in tracing leads provided by him.

As the court session concluded, PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen criticized the case as politically motivated and pointed out that those who had attacked Hassan were still at large.

After considering the arguments, the court decided to grant a one-day physical remand for , allowing the CTD to continue their investigation.












