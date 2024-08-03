Israeli forces detain Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque

GAZA - Israel forces Friday detained the Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque and former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Sheikh Ikrima Sabri at his house in East Jerusalem for interrogation — hours after he mourned Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh during Friday prayer.

“[Sabri] was taken from his home for questioning by the Israeli police, and now he is being interrogated,” the Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir said in a statement.

One of Sabri’s lawyers, Khalid Zabarqeh, told CNN the 85-year-old did not violate any laws in his sermon. “Legally, there is no reason for his detention,” he said, adding this is a “political persecution.”

Sabri’s detention came after Israeli Minister of Interior Moshe Arbel called to revoke his residency in a letter to the attorney general on Friday, arguing he “does not identify with the state [of Israel] and its citizens, but on the contrary, seeks to destroy them.” The Israeli police also issued a statement saying it is opening an investigation following the Friday prayer to “determine whether there is a suspicion of incitement against the relevant authorities.” Ben Gvir welcomed the investigation and described Sabri’s speech as “inflammatory.”

During Friday’s sermon, Sabri briefly made a prayer that God accept Ismail Haniyeh as a “martyr” and announced an absentee funeral prayer for him and others who have been killed will be held after the sermon, which did not involve any calls for violence.

The word “martyr” has been frequently used to refer to Palestinians killed by Israeli forces and was used in the same sermon in reference to killed Palestinians.