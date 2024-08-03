Italy, UK embassy delegations visit ITP Headquarters

ISLAMABAD - The delegations from the embassies of Italy and the UK in Islamabad Friday visited the headquarters of ITP, said the officials. CTO Muhammad Sarfraz Virk received the embassies’ delegations. The delegation was briefed about the ITP central system, modern technological digital one-window operational halls, and other sections. The CTO told the delegation that ITP is playing a vital role in various fields through modern technical projects including traffic police field operations and the e-challan system. The delegation was also informed that ITP is deploying all resources to ensure the provision of all facilities under one roof for citizens coming to obtain driving licences and for the protection of life and property of citizens through modern technology. In this regard, 24/7 Police Khidmat Markaz are providing various services to citizens and digital smart vans are being deployed to provide learner permits to students at various colleges and universities. The delegation appreciated ITP’s modern technical system and its effectiveness, and expressed special thanks to CTO Islamabad and his team for the visit.