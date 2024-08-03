Saturday, August 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Italy, UK embassy delegations visit ITP Headquarters

Italy, UK embassy delegations visit ITP Headquarters
Staff Reporter
August 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  The delegations from the embassies of Italy and the UK in Islamabad Friday visited the headquarters of ITP, said the officials. CTO Muhammad Sarfraz Virk received the embassies’ delegations. The delegation was briefed about the ITP central system, modern technological digital one-window operational halls, and other sections. The CTO told the delegation that ITP is playing a vital role in various fields through modern technical projects including traffic police field operations and the e-challan system. The delegation was also informed that ITP is deploying all resources to ensure the provision of all facilities under one roof for citizens coming to obtain driving licences and for the protection of life and property of citizens through modern technology. In this regard, 24/7 Police Khidmat Markaz are providing various services to citizens and digital smart vans are being deployed to provide learner permits to students at various colleges and universities. The delegation appreciated ITP’s modern technical system and its effectiveness, and expressed special thanks to CTO Islamabad and his team for the visit.

Reducing electricity costs top priority of coalition govt: PM

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1722645833.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024