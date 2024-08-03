JI sit-in in Rawalpindi enters eighth day amid stalled negotiations

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) sit-in in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh, protesting against high electricity bills and rising inflation, has now entered its eighth day. The demonstration is driven by ten key demands, including a significant reduction in electricity prices, the removal of unnecessary taxes, renegotiation of contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and cuts in government spending.

Negotiations between the government and JI leaders have been unproductive after two rounds. JI leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has temporarily left the protest to attend the funeral prayer of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh but is expected to return later in the evening.

Earlier, JI Emir criticized previous governments for their approval of IPP agreements, labeling them as criminal. He urged the current government to disclose the details of these contracts, warning that public compliance with electricity bills may be jeopardized if the agreements are not made transparent. Additionally, he accused a small elite class of obstructing the country's progress for their own interests.







