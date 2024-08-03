KP CS, IGP plant saplings in Abbottabad

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat visited the Commissioner House in Abbottabad on Friday. Hosted by Commissioner Hazara Division Zaheer-ul-Islam, the visit was part of the ongoing monsoon tree plantation drive in Hazara Division.

During the visit, the Chief Secretary and IGP planted a pine tree to support the initiative aimed at increasing the region’s green cover. Chief Secretary Chaudhry emphasized the importance of forests as valuable assets and highlighted Hazara Division’s role as a major tourist destination. He stressed the need for environmental preservation to ensure a pleasant environment for future generations and contribute to economic development.

The ceremony concluded with Commissioner Zaheer-ul-Islam presenting gifts to the Chief Secretary and other guests. The event was attended by DIG Hazara Division Tahir Ayub, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal, the District Police Officer, Chief Conservator Forest, and other dignitaries. This initiative is part of broader efforts to promote environmental stewardship and sustainable development in the region.