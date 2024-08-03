KP govt adopts zero tolerance policy against corruption: Saif

PESHAWAR - Adviser to the Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, announced on Friday that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, with strict actions planned against corrupt practices and commission mafias. Speaking at a press conference alongside Communication and Works Minister Shakeel Khan, Saif stated that concerned ministers and departments would be held accountable for any reports of financial irregularity or corruption.

Saif urged the public and journalists to report any instances of corruption and financial misconduct to ensure accountability. Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Department, Shakeel Khan, echoed the sentiment, condemning corruption and revealing that the Secretary C&W had been removed due to dissatisfaction with his performance.

Khan emphasized that ministers would be accountable to the public and would present their performance reports to PTI founder Imran Khan. He also mentioned that a request had been made to the federal government for the transfer of Chief Secretary KP, with a decision pending. Khan noted that he had recently met with Imran Khan, who reinforced the message of zero tolerance against corruption.