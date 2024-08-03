KP Special Secy Health visits paraplegic centre

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Special Secretary Health Habibullah Khan visited the Paraplegic Center in Hayatabad on the invitation of Chairman Zia-ur-Rehman. The visit aimed to review the center’s performance in reha­bilitating patients with spinal diseases from South Asia, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, and neigh­boring countries.

Dr. Ilyas, CEO of the Paraplegic Center, provided a detailed briefing on the center’s services, perfor­mance, and future plans. He highlighted that despite financial challenges, the center continues to offer free, high-quality treatment and rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries, polio, and club foot. Dr. Ilyas mentioned that due to limited bed availability, patients face long waiting periods for admission, making an increase in bed capacity necessary.

Future plans include completing a new paraple­gic center building in FR Bannu and expanding the center in Regi Model Town. These developments are expected to alleviate patient burden and extend ser­vices to those with head injuries, cerebral palsy, and congenital disabilities.