Kundi directs Edwards College admin to address financial objections

PESHAWAR - A meeting of the Board of Governors of Edwards College was held at the Governor House under the chairmanship of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi.

The meeting gave 15 days to address objections related to the college’s fi­nancial accounts, new discipline, med­ical fund, interest-free loans and audit issues of the College. The Board con­ditionally approved Edwards College’s annual surplus budget for fiscal year 2024-25.

During the meeting, detailed briefings were provided on the college’s annual budget, revised estimates and expendi­tures. The board was also updated on the College’s income, resources, admis­sions status, pension fund, endowment fund and other financial accounts.

The college administration was di­rected to compile data on the perfor­mance of alumni, including those who have succeeded in CSS exams, gained admission to foreign universities, and those representing prestigious medical and engineering colleges.

The Finance and Planning Commit­tee of the College was given 15 days to address objections related to the col­lege’s financial accounts, new disci­pline, medical fund, interest-free loans and audit issues.

In response, the Governor directed that the next meeting of the Board of Governors will be held in 15 days.

The Governor emphasised prioritis­ing students from merged districts un­der the FATA scholarship scheme for admission to Edwards College.

Governor Kundi expressed displeas­ure over the non-approval of the min­utes from the previous Board of Gover­nors meeting by the Governor’s Office.

He stressed that the approval of min­utes and all matters should be in ac­cordance with law and policy.

A work plan for starting new pro­grammes, including artificial intelli­gence, in line with market demand, was also instructed.

The Governor called for concrete proposals to address board members’ concerns and college issues in the next meeting.

He emphasised that Edwards College is a historic educational institution and expressed concern over the declin­ing admission rates. Governor Kun­di highlighted the need for reforms to maintain the college’s reputation in the modern educational landscape.

The meeting was attended by CEO Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute Shakil Durrani and education expert Dr Qibla Ayaz on special invitation.

Bishop Peshawar Sarfraz Humphrey Peter, Commissioner Peshawar Divi­sion Riaz Mehsud, Principal Edwards College Professor Shujat Ali, Principal Secretary to Governor Mazhar Irshad, Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Naeem Qazi, Director Higher Education Department Dr Faridullah Shah, representatives from the High­er Education Department, Finance De­partment, and other board members attended the meeting.

Governor condemns attack on

judges in Tank

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday strongly condemned the firing incident on judg­es’ vehicles in Tank District.

In a statement, the Governor ex­pressed profound sorrow over the loss of two policemen who were providing security to the judges. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the slain officers.

Governor Kundi also offered prayers for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and patience for their bereaved fam­ilies. He extended his best wishes for the early recovery of those injured in the attack.