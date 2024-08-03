Livestock and Nutrition

Livestock convert plants and grasses that humans cannot eat into nutritious food. In fact, 86% of what livestock consume is inedible to people. Pakistan’s economy relies heavily on livestock and agriculture, with over 8 million rural families dependent on the livestock sector for their income. This sector significantly contributes to the country’s GDP and food security. However, the government’s proposal to impose an 18% tax on livestock products, including tetra-pack milk, has raised concerns among industry representatives. They fear this tax will lead to a significant increase in prices, making milk unaffordable for many and exacerbating the already high rates of malnutrition in Pakistan. The country is facing a malnutrition crisis, with 40% of children underweight and over half affected by stunting.

To address this issue, the government is being urged to reduce taxes on milk products and the livestock sector to promote growth, food security, and inclusive development. Strategic interventions are needed to unlock the full potential of livestock in Pakistan’s economic development, including improving market access, attracting investments, innovating animal husbandry practices, and strengthening regulatory oversight and disease control institutions. By promoting a conducive environment for private sector involvement and supporting small-scale farmers, Pakistan can achieve lasting growth, food security, and employment opportunities for its youthful population.

HAMMAL ZAHID,

Kolahoo.