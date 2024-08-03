Saturday, August 03, 2024
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake jolts southern Philippines

Anadolu
2:55 PM | August 03, 2024
International

A powerful magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck the southern Philippines, local media reported on Saturday.

The quake took place off the coast of the city of Lingig in the Surigao del Sur province in Mindanao at 6.23 a.m. on Saturday (10.23 p.m. Friday GMT), Inquirer.net reported.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake had a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) and was reported at Intensity V in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Anadolu

International

