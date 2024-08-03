More rains likely across country: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain-windstorm/thundershower with chances of scattered heavy falls and isolated very heavy falls in Sindh, northeast/southeast Balochistan, Kashmir, Punjab, Potohar Region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

While heavy falls are also expected in Sindh, southeast Balochistan, upper Punjab, Potohar Region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

As per synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents were continuously penetrating from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal in most central/southern parts of the country and likely to enter in upper parts from today (evening/night). A westerly wave was also likely to affect northern parts of the country.

Torrential rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Bannu, Kurrum, Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand, Nowshera, Swabi, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Northeast Punjab, hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Kashmir.

The flash flooding may also generate in Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Lasbela, Zhob, Loralai, Sibbi, Harnai, Awaran, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Musa Khel and Jaffarabad.

Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Sindh, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Nowshera and Peshawar from August 03 and August 04.

Landslides may cause road closure at the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the wet period.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy to very heavyfalls occurred in Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and lower Sindh.

The rainfall recorded was in Punjab: Multan (Airport 22mm, City 18), Layyah 21, Islamabad (Golra 20, Bokra 05, Airport 03, Zeropoint, Syedpur 02), Khanpur 16, Bahawalpur (Airport 12, City 01), Dera Ghazi Khan 10, Kot Addu 07, Bhakkar 06, Bahawalnagar 05, Chakwal, Bhakkar 03, Mangla, Gujrat 02, Joharabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sheikhupura, Multan, Sialkot 01, Sindh: Karachi (Kemari 27, DHA 19, MOS 14, Masroor Base, Quaid Abad 11, Orangi Mimar 10, Jinnah Terminal 08, University Road 07, Faisal Base, Sarjani 06, Gadap, Gulshan Hadid 05, Korangi, Hassan Square 02, Nazimabad, Sadar 01), Hyderabad 05, Jacobabad 03, Thatta 01, Balochistan : Khuzdar 17, Lasbela 02, Sibbi 01, Kashmir : Rawalakot 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa : Malamjabba 02mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokundi 44C, Chilas 43 and Dalbandin 42C.