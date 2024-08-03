NA body backs Armed Forces for defending country’s integrity, sovereignty

ISLAMABAD - Expressing affirmation, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence Friday unanimously appreciated the Armed Forces for preserving and defending the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.

The Committee resolved that the Armed Forces of the Pakistan belong to them and that they are with the Armed Forces.

The resolve was expressed by the Committee in its in-camera meeting held at the Parliament House Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Fateh Ullah Khan, MNA, according to a press release.

Earlier Secretary Ministry of Defence briefed the Committee on organizational structure and working of the Ministry. He informed the Committee about the role and responsibilities of the Ministry assigned to it under the Rules of Business 1973. He said that he Ministry plays the role of a bridge between the government and the Armed Forces in terms of all defence-related matters.

The Standing Committee while appreciating the Ministry over its comprehensive briefing unanimously expressed it resolve to support the Armed Forces in their endeavors to make the defence of Pakistan impregnable. Paying homage to the martyrs for their sacrifices in the way of defence of Pakistan, the Committee unanimously decided to visit the Yadgar-e-Shuhada. The meeting was attended by MNAs Aqeel Malik, Ibrar Ahmed, Muhammad Aslam Ghumman, Muhammad Miqdad Ali Khan, Ghulam Muhammad, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Sadiq Iftikhar, Pullain Baloch, Ms. Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui Hashaam, and Secretary and other senior officers of the Ministry of Defence.