NAHE calls for hiring experts to execute capacity building of faculties, management of HEIs

ISLAMABAD - National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) has called for the hiring of HEC-approved resource persons, experts and to ensure the smooth execution of all the tasks and activities related to the capability-building training programs for faculty members, management of HEIs and as well as HEC employees. According to the official sources, NAHE is the Professional Development & Capacity Building of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) which organises Continuous Professional Development (CPD) for the capacity of the faculty and management of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). NAHE aims to establish a community of highly competent, motivated, and exceptional Resource Persons/ Experts/ Trainers to implement design (if required) capacity-building training programmes. These programs are intended for members and management cadres as well as employees of HEC. The key duties of this post are to design and develop the training material and delivery of training as mentioned in the scope of work and contractual obligations. However, the other objective is to build their capacity, and enhance and create expertise in their respective roles, ultimately contributing to the overall development and growth education sector. The sources said that remuneration will be offered at market-competitive rates to the selected Persons/ Experts/ Trainers, while the terms of Reference containing recommended topics/ themes are available on the HEC https:lwww.hec.gov.pk/site/TORs.

As per eligibility criteria, an advanced degree, preferably a Ph.D. but not below sixteen-year minimum qualification from HEC international higher education institutions recognised by HEC.

The candidate must have a minimum of 10 years of Teaching/ Training experience in their relevant areas of expertise. Experience/ Exposure at international forums will be an added advantage.

Resource Persons/ Experts/ Trainers who demonstrate commitment to ongoing professional development in compliance with the latest trends in their experience of working in national and international settings in developing and delivering capacity-building programmes will be given preference.

The resource persons/ experts/ trainer will be expected to render orientated interventions and should demonstrate excellent communication and interpersonal skills, positive interactions with participants and providing constructive feedback to achieve effective learning.

Similarly, the resource person/ experts/ trainer should be adaptable and flexible in approach, customising training sessions, keeping in view the specific professional requirements of HEIS faculty and management.

HEC asked the candidates to apply online through: https.careers.hec.gov.pk within 15 days from the date of publication of advertisement. Please do not send hard copies of the application, CV or documents.

