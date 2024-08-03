National Consensus the Way Forward

I vividly remember my early school days when Pakistan was a respected and progressive nation, filled with spirited and happy people. Governance was strong, effective, and proactive. To address shortages of wheat flour, rice, ghee, cooking oil, and sugar, the government introduced Rashaan Depots to provide these commodities at controlled prices. The process worked smoothly. Streets were swept twice a day, with an afternoon washing of the roads. Corruption and bribes were seen as a great stigma. An effective and respected district management complemented the basic democracies. The country had new dams, hydroelectric power, and a good irrigation system that stimulated a green revolution, ushering in an era of food security and prosperity. Pakistan welcomed numerous students from friendly countries to study in its civil and military institutions. PIA transported the world’s celebrities and heads of state and connected many countries in the region, including China. Many countries in the Middle East and Far East were assisted in establishing airlines, as well as in raising and training their armed forces.

It would be unfair not to mention the help of the United States and its allies in Pakistan’s progression during that period, albeit at the cost of becoming part of the Western Camp in the Cold War 1.0. The cost was that Pakistan became a frontline state in fighting the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan and later the post-9/11 global war on terror. It turned out to be too huge a price to pay, gradually eroding the peace, stability, and economy of Pakistan, consequently retarding the course of our progression. We added fuel to the fire by allowing the religious polarisation of our once well-integrated society along sectarian lines. Some may say these fissures were foreign-sponsored, yet the state of Pakistan, which had the power to control societal polarisation, did not do so. The unfortunate rot has been further compounded by political polarisation, unwise planning in the energy sector that has become a black hole for the country’s economy and a cause of suffering for the people and our industry alike.

Debt-ridden Pakistan is surviving on very expensive internal and external loans to pay the interest, not the principal amount! Governance is at an all-time low. The elite are the ultimate beneficiaries. Politicians blame the establishment, and the establishment blames the politicians for the unfortunate chaotic situation we are in. The politicians use all means, including the establishment’s shoulders, to climb the ladder to power and authority. When it comes to resolving internal issues, those who apparently abhor the establishment’s so-called meddling in politics say they would prefer talking to the establishment only, rather than the political forces. So where do we go from here? Hypothetically, if a lucky sunshine were to bring all the political forces together to resolve the issues plaguing the country, who could intervene then? Indeed, it’s the vacuum and fissures in political unity that are filled by apolitical forces. The quagmire widens and deepens due to the exacerbating internal security situation, marked by extremism of various types and shades, including the use of digital space for disinformation by vested interests from home and abroad.

Violent extremism is a reality that looms large on the horizon. It affects people, the economy, politics, security, and foreign affairs. We also lack continuity of policy as well as government. We are in a fix, but can nothing be done? Is there no light at the end of the tunnel? Pakistan is a resilient country with a persevering nation. It possesses immense potential. Our natural resources are valued at trillions of dollars, with some of the world’s largest gold, gas, and coal reserves. Our agricultural potential is unfathomable, but millions of cubic metres of water and millions of acres of fertile land remain unused. We have no shortage of human capital, with nature’s endowment upon us in the form of our youth. We have brilliant people with creative minds. Renowned Pakistani physicians, nurses, scientists, technicians, IT experts, and entrepreneurs are contributing immensely around the world.

What needs to be focused on is internal cohesion and national harmony to optimise our immeasurable potential. We must stop blaming foreign powers for our internal issues. It is high time that we look inwards. We need to sit together for the sake of our youth’s future. We know the problems and we know the solutions too. We are well aware of ways and means to surmount these challenges. We do not need new committees and new experts. Our offices are stuffed with reports on policy options that are gathering dust in vaults and cellars. We need to carve out short-term, midterm, and long-term policies for the next 15–20 years. These may be reviewed periodically for minor changes. Ensuring continuity of policies, regardless of who is at the helm of affairs, is essential. The first and foremost priority should be internal cohesion, revitalisation of the debt-ridden economy, and escaping the perpetual quagmire of external and internal loans.

The energy sector warrants immediate focus on reducing the cost of electricity through renegotiations for rescheduling the payments to foreign investors. Reprofiling of debts is important. Dreams of increasing exports to address the fiscal imbalance can only be realised by enabling Pakistani entrepreneurs and industrialists to become competitive in the regional and international export markets. For this, the cost of production, which has been hiked by higher energy tariffs with subsidies built into them, needs to be revised too. Pakistan and its people have multiple times resurrected from the ashes, perhaps in severer and messier circumstances than present times. This can and will happen again. The only way forward is forging national consensus. All power groups have to unite and swiftly move forward to steer the country out of dire straits. The aspirations and future of our youth need more focus in the whole matrix. Fighting extremism can never attain enduring success without political ownership at federal and provincial levels. For resolution of the restive situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the provincial governments must accept responsibility and lead from the front. National consensus is the only way forward.

Dr Raza Muhammad

The writer is a former ambassador, retired Major General, and President of IPRI.