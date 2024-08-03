No Appeasement

The government has repeatedly paid the price for pandering to religious extremists in a bid to avoid conflict, only for those concessions to come back to haunt it. How many times must Pakistan face an emboldened and legitimised force only to realise that it could have nipped the problem in the bud long ago if it had had the stomach for conflict? Too many to count, but perhaps we are seeing signs of the government finally learning its lesson.

Thirty-one activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), including the administrator of a madressah and a district emir of the party, were booked under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in three cities of Punjab for inciting violence and planning protests against Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. Barely a week after concluding its highly disruptive protest at the vital twin city intersection of Faizabad, the militant TLP led another armed mob to key points in the city – this time to the high court building.

Although this did not lead to a significant altercation, the pattern is the same and as dangerous as ever. Party leaders incite crowds at seminaries and mosques, using religious bigotry, conspiracy theories, and twisted interpretations of Islam, and then arm them and ferry them to key locations across the country. This time, religious conspiracies against the Chief Justice were used to incite a crowd to protest against the judiciary.

This is the same party that murders minorities and proudly claims that it has the complete right to act as a vigilante force, the same party that has been involved in multiple devastating protests against the government, piling on pressure when it was facing political demise. TLP cannot be appeased anymore – they must be taught to respect the writ of the state by force. Pakistan does not need another Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in its midst – this time in the heart of Punjab instead of the rugged mountains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.