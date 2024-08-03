Saturday, August 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Over 200,000 saplings planted in DHA

PR
August 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   A joint plantation drive was carried out by the DHA Islamabad-Rawalpindi administration and the Punjab Forest Department to revive Takht Pari Forest, located in DHA Rawalpindi-Islamabad. Over 200,000 saplings were planted and 100,000 seed balls were sprinkled via helicopter. The purpose of reviving Takht Pari Forest was to mitigate the impact of climate change. More than 7000 individuals from all walks of life participated including veterans, students, minorities, local residents, ladies and children.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1722656227.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024