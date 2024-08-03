Over 200,000 saplings planted in DHA

ISLAMABAD - A joint plantation drive was carried out by the DHA Islamabad-Rawalpindi administration and the Punjab Forest Department to revive Takht Pari Forest, located in DHA Rawalpindi-Islamabad. Over 200,000 saplings were planted and 100,000 seed balls were sprinkled via helicopter. The purpose of reviving Takht Pari Forest was to mitigate the impact of climate change. More than 7000 individuals from all walks of life participated including veterans, students, minorities, local residents, ladies and children.