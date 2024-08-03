Pakistan team secures semis spot in 15th Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship

LAHORE - The Pakistan U18 volleyball team has achieved a significant milestone by qualifying for the semifinals of the 15th Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship. Despite a hard-fought match today against Japan, where they faced a setback with a loss, the team’s overall performance has been commendable. Key players such as Muhtat Ali Shah, Abubaker, Muhammad Yahya, and Muhammad Anas have been instrumental in the team’s journey, showcasing exceptional play and coordination on the court. Their efforts, along with the guidance of the coaching staff, have brought pride to Pakistan’s volleyball community. The upcoming semifinal match against China, scheduled for August 3 at 6:30 PM PST, will be a highly anticipated encounter. As the team prepares to face one of the strongest contenders in the tournament, they carry the hopes and support of their fans and the nation. PVF Chairman Ch Muhammad Yaqoob expressed his delight over the team’s qualification for the semifinals and the World Championship. “This is a historic achievement for Pakistan volleyball. The team’s qualification for the World Championship is a proud moment for the entire nation.”