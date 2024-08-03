PDMA Punjab issues warning of medium to high level floods

LAHORE - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a warning of medium to high level flood lanes in Hill Torrents. Heavy rains may lead to high level flooding in the hilly areas of Mount Sulaiman. During the next 72 hours, there is a possibility of moderate to high level flooding in the rivers of Dera Ghazi Khan region. The PDMA has issued an alert to Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan, concerned DCs and administration.

The PDMA Punjab issued instructions to Irrigation Department, Health Department, Rescue 1122, Livestock and other administrations to complete advance arrangements. Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabil Javed issued instructions to the administration of the respective districts to remain alert. He said that safety measures should be ensured in view of possible flooding. Rescue and relief operations should be ensured in a timely manner in view of possible floods. The settlements along the rivers and mountains should be moved to safer places.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that the message of the Chief Minister should be conveyed to the people that they should not risk their lives in the flood situation. “The Punjab government will take full care of you and your property. In case of danger you have to leave the houses and cooperate with the administration,” he said and added that citizens should be informed through print, electronic, social media, announcements in mosques and local media. In case of emergency call PDMA helpline 1129.