Saturday, August 03, 2024
PFA destroys 480kg expired spices at grinding unit

Staff Reporter
August 03, 2024
BUREWALA   -   A team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) destroyed 480 kilogrammes of substandard and expired spices during a raid at a spice grinding unit at Chak 285/eb in Burewala. A PFA spokesperson said that the team led by the deputy director of operations found 12 Maunds of spices were expired and unfit for human consumption. These expired spices of known brands were being repacked into new packing for supply to market. The PFA deputy director of operations said that such spices cause health complications like blood pressure, besides cardiac and stomach troubles.

