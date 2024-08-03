Pink bus service for female students, teachers of Islamabad from Aug 7

ISLAMABAD - On directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, special service for female students and teachers of Islamabad will started from August 7, 2024. The Ministry of Education stated that these pink buses will ply on all major roads, connect rural areas with urban centers and make travel easier and safer for them. The Education Department was of the view that the pink buses will encourage girls’ education and women’s empowerment as running pink buses on all major routes of Islamabad will help connect rural areas with urban centers including educational institutions. Officials of the Education Department further said that regular monitoring and evaluation will be made certain to ensure this operation with aim to promote girls child education, women empowerment and inclusive development in Islamabad.