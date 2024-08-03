PM seeks proposals from ministries to waive off capacity charges

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has requested the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Energy to present proposals for waiving capacity charges in electricity bills.

Sources indicate that the Ministry of Energy has suggested a one-time payment of Rs 4 trillion to cover capacity charges, aiming to provide relief to the public by preventing further circular debt accumulation.

The proposed plan involves the Ministry of Finance financing this amount, enabling the Ministry of Energy to reduce electricity bills for consumers. However, the Ministry of Finance has conditioned this relief on meeting the requirements set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

While these proposals have been submitted to Prime Minister Sharif, no final decision has been made. It's noteworthy that Pakistan's government has projected capacity payments to independent power producers (IPPs) to total Rs 2,091 billion for the current fiscal year. The highest payments are allocated for nuclear plants at Rs 465.7 billion, followed by hydropower plants at Rs 446.4 billion and imported coal power plants at Rs 395.4 billion. Thar coal, LNG, wind, and furnace oil power plants are also set to receive significant capacity payments.

Capacity payments, made in US dollars rather than Pakistani rupees, are monthly fees paid by consumers to power companies to ensure they maintain the capability to generate electricity for additional demand. Former caretaker commerce minister Gohar Ejaz has highlighted the government's errors through various statements and social media, warning that these mistakes could worsen the country's economic situation if not addressed.