PMD predicts heavy rainfall in most parts of country

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts heavy rainfall across most parts of the country, including Sindh, within the next 24 hours.

The PMD predicts rain with strong winds in Sindh, Northeast and Southeast Balochistan, Kashmir, Punjab, the Pothohar region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In particular, heavy rain is expected in Sindh, Southeast Balochistan, Upper Punjab, the Pothohar region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir. The department has warned that the heavy rains on August 3 and 4 could lead to flooding in the hilly areas of Murree, Guliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Bannu, Kurram, Waziristan, and Dera Ismail Khan.

There is also a risk of flooding in the local river channels of Kazai, Khyber, Mohmand, Nowshera, Swabi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Northeast Punjab, Kashmir, Der Ghazi Khan, Qalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Lasbela, Zhob, Loralai, Sabi, Harnai, Awaran, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Jhil Magsi, Naseerabad, Musa Khel, and Jafrabad.

Additionally, due to the heavy rainfall, low-lying areas in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Nowshera, and Peshawar are expected to be inundated. Low-lying areas in Sindh are also at risk of flooding due to heavy rains.

The PMD has warned of potential traffic disruptions caused by landslides in the mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Islamabad and its surrounding areas are likely to experience strong winds, intermittent rain with thunderstorms, and torrential rain in some locations.

In the past 24 hours, Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, Kashmir, and Lower Sindh have already experienced heavy rain with strong winds and thunder, according to the PMD.