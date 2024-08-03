Saturday, August 03, 2024
PNCA plans series of activities to mark Youm-e-Istehsal

August 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, has planned a series of activities to mark Youm-e-Istehsal on August 05. The activities including photo exhibition, documentaries and a puppet show will be held on Youm-e-Istehsal to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for achieving right to self-determination.

These activities are being arranged to highlight the plight of the innocent people in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK) and the urgent need for international intervention to ensure justice and peace in the region.

Pakistan will observe Youm-e-Istehsal on August 05 (Monday) to mark the fourth year of the Indian military siege of IIoJK and denounce illegal, immoral and unconstitutional steps against the oppressed Kashmiris. 

The government has planned a series of activities including seminars, conferences, rallies, dialogues and various competitions to mark the Youm-e-Istehsal and express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Reducing electricity costs top priority of coalition govt: PM

The rallies would be staged across the country with vibrant participation of people from all walks of life to give a message to the Kashmiri people that Pakistan would always stand with them in their just struggle for the right to independence.

