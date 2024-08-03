PTI cancels basic membership of Sher Afzal Marwat



The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) terminated Sher Afzal Marwat's basic party membership on Friday due to severe breaches of party discipline.

The notice, issued by PTI's additional secretary general Firdous Shamim Naqvi, cited Marwat's disciplinary violations as the reason for his termination.

It is noteworthy that a four-member inquiry committee was established to investigate Marwat's disciplinary breaches and controversial statements. Marwat was given a show-cause notice last month, but the committee found his response to be unsatisfactory.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar responded to the notification regarding Marwat's membership termination. Gohar stated that he was unaware of Marwat's expulsion from the party.

Gohar mentioned that he would meet with PTI's founder, Imran Khan, to discuss the situation. He expressed his confusion about who had issued the instructions and made the decisions regarding Marwat's termination.