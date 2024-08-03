Saturday, August 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTI cancels basic membership of Sher Afzal Marwat

PTI cancels basic membership of Sher Afzal Marwat
11:32 AM | August 03, 2024
National

 
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) terminated Sher Afzal Marwat's basic party membership on Friday due to severe breaches of party discipline.

The notice, issued by PTI's additional secretary general Firdous Shamim Naqvi, cited Marwat's disciplinary violations as the reason for his termination.

It is noteworthy that a four-member inquiry committee was established to investigate Marwat's disciplinary breaches and controversial statements. Marwat was given a show-cause notice last month, but the committee found his response to be unsatisfactory.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar responded to the notification regarding Marwat's membership termination. Gohar stated that he was unaware of Marwat's expulsion from the party.

Gohar mentioned that he would meet with PTI's founder, Imran Khan, to discuss the situation. He expressed his confusion about who had issued the instructions and made the decisions regarding Marwat's termination.

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1722656227.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024