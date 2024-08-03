PTI MPs, leaders meet KP CM, discuss public issues

Peshawar - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarians and party leaders from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa met with Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur at the Chief Minister’s House on Friday. The meeting focused on public issues, progress on welfare projects, and the rehabilitation of infrastructure affected by recent monsoon rains and flash floods.

The Chief Minister confirmed that funds are allocated for infrastructure repairs and assured that relief activities would proceed without delay. He emphasized that compensation for rain-affected families would be prioritized, with district administrations already working on the task. The provincial government is committed to using all available resources for this purpose.

Gandapur outlined the development strategy, noting that around 600 projects nearing completion would be finished by December. He highlighted that ongoing projects would be completed promptly and that powers related to development projects have been delegated to the grassroots level to ensure local needs are addressed. Elected representatives were urged to propose projects based on local needs and ensure taxpayer money is used effectively.

The Chief Minister also discussed the public gathering scheduled for August 5 in Swabi, called by Imran Khan. He stressed the importance of making the event a success and historic, with party leaders and parliamentarians committing to actively support the gathering.