The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formally requested permission from the government to stage a protest rally on August 13. PTI leader Aamir Masood Mughal has submitted the application to the Islamabad district administration.

In the request, PTI has proposed three potential locations for the rally: Tarnool, F-9 Park, or G-9 Peshawar Mor. They have also specified their preferred time for the event, requesting to hold the rally at 4 PM and to protest outside the Islamabad Press Club.