PTI’s founding leader Shahid Siddique shot dead in Lahore

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s founding leader Dr Shahid Siddique Khan was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Lahore on Friday, police said.

The police sources confirmed that Dr Shahid Siddique was shot dead in the Valencia Town when he was on his way to a local mosque to offer Friday prayers. Dr Shahid Siddique Khan was also the Chairman of Lahore Transport Company.

According to the police, unknown motorcyclists shot and killed him. He received four bullets and died on the spot. The body was later shifted to Jinnah Hospital mortuary.

According to the police spokesperson, the police and forensic teams reached the spot following the incident to collect the evidence from the crime scene and the investigation of the incident was underway. President PTI Lahore Asghar Gujjar while reacting to the killing of Dr Shahid Siddique said that Siddique was a valuable asset of PTI and a close friend of Imran Khan. Meanwhile, Punjab Police Inspector Usman Anwar took notice of the murder of Dr Shahid Siddique, a private hospital owner in Valencia Town, and sought a report from DIG Operations Lahore. Dr Usman Anwar also ordered the immediate arrest of those involved in the shooting, instructing that all available resources be utilized for their arrest. The IG Punjab emphasised that suspects should be arrested swiftly based on evidences, including footages from Safe City cameras, and that no effort should be spared in ensuring prompt justice for the victim’s family.