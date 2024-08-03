Public day initiated in Khyber

Khyber - On the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the district administration Khyber has initiated a public day at the Assistant Commissioner’s office in Landi Kotal. The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Khyber Capt (R) Sanaullah, Additional DC (General) Ihsanullah, Additional DC (Relief) Nauman Ali Shah, AC Landi Kotal Adnan Mumtaz, and Tehsil Chairman Haji Shah Khalid.

During the public day, numerous applicants raised issues related to health, education, and infrastructure, including the lack of link roads, electricity, and sports facilities. Concerns were also voiced about the deteriorating law and order situation in Landi Kotal.

The district administration officials emphasized that the public day’s purpose is to address the tribesmen’s issues directly. They assured that problems will be resolved based on the Chief Minister’s directives, with no tolerance for negligence from any department.

The DC urged locals to cooperate with the administration and security agencies to maintain peace. Public days will be held weekly in all three tehsils of Khyber to address local concerns. The event concluded with a prayer for the departed souls of three locals, including two police officials who were martyred in a militant attack the previous day.