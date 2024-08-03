Saturday, August 03, 2024
Punjab Governor pledges full support for journalists

Web Desk
12:39 AM | August 03, 2024
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has committed to backing journalists at every opportunity. His pledge was made during a ceremony at the Lahore Press Club, which celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ). The event was organized by the Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ).

In his address, Governor Saleem Haider Khan acknowledged the vital role both the Pakistan People's Party and journalists have played in advancing democracy in Pakistan. He drew parallels between the struggles of journalists and his own party, emphasizing their shared commitment and sacrifices for the nation.

Saleem Haider Khan expressed his continued dedication to journalists, stating that he views himself as a worker who has risen through the ranks by engaging directly with the community. He assured that he would be available to journalists whenever needed, even if contacted multiple times a day.

PUJ President Zahid Rafique Bhatti highlighted the union’s ongoing advocacy for journalists’ rights and its role as their voice. PUJ General Secretary Hasnain Tirmizi reflected on the union's long history, noting that it predates the creation of Pakistan and has been celebrating the PFUJ’s 75 years of service. He reaffirmed their commitment to the values of pioneers like Nisar Usmani, Minhaj Barna, and Abdul Shakoor.
 
 
 
 

