Punjab govt utilising maximum resources for welfare of people: Sher Ali

ATTOCK - Chairman District Monitoring Committee Attock Chaudhry Sher Ali Khan has said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is taking all possible measures for the development of the province and it is necessary that the fruits of these measures be conveyed to the people. He expressed these views while presiding over the district monitoring committee meeting. On this occasion, Former Provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Waqas Aslam Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Nosheen Israr, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Anil Saeed, CEO Education Sajida Mukhtar, CEO Health Dr. Asad Ismail, Chief Officers and other relevant officers were also present.

Chaudhry Sher Ali said that Punjab government was utilising maximum available resources for the welfare of the people and development of the district. He emphasised upon the officers to ensure working of their departments as per the vision of CM Punjab and not to take lenient view in this context.

Earlier, while giving a briefing on the Department of Education, CEO Education Sajida Mukhtar said that in the light of the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, early morning schools have started working. In addition, Green Pakistan campaign in schools across the district has also been started under which plantation campaign is going on.

Curricular and co-curricular activities are going on in schools in which most of the schools across the district are taking a prominent position across the province.

Azadi Hockey Cup was also organized across the district. CEO Health Dr. Asad Ismail while giving a briefing said that according to the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, free medicines are being provided to patients in emergency and OPD, besides the Clinic on Wheels project is also going on successfully. Arrangements are also being made to transport blood samples from health centers to laboratories. The work of revamping health centers and THQ Hospitals is going on across the district. In the near future, a 315-bed General Hospital will also start functioning in Attock. XEn Building Department Imran Ahmed said that joint check posts are being established at Attock Khurd and Khushalgarh at a cost of Rs 520 million. A briefing was also given in the meeting about Suthra Punjab and other initiatives taken by the Chief Minister of Punjab, including e-bikes under roof and Kisan Card.