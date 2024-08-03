ATC sends Raoof Hasan to jail on 14-day judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad has placed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader on judicial remand for 14 days in connection with a terrorism case. ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra rejected the request for a seven-day physical remand of Hasan.

Previously, the ATC had extended Hasan’s physical remand by one more day. Hasan, who serves as PTI's Information Secretary, was arrested by Islamabad Police on July 22 at the party's secretariat in sector G-8. The arrest followed a raid by law enforcement agencies based on solid evidence.

According to the police, the PTI Secretariat was allegedly functioning as the center of an international disinformation network through its digital media center. The raid was conducted based on information from an international social media activist linked to PTI.