Removal of illegal, dangerous hoardings ordered

KARACHI - Karachi Administration has decided to immediately start the process of removing illegal and unsafe billboards from the city. The unsafe and illegal billboards installed in the city have been identified and their list has been provided to the Deputy Commissioners for action. This decision was made in a meeting chaired by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi.

Deputy Commissioner Keamari Junaidd Khan and other Deputy Commissioners via video link attended the meeting and briefed about the illegal billboards and hoardings in their respective districts The meeting decided that the Deputy Commissioners would take priority actions in collaboration with SBCA Town Administrations concerned and other relevant agencies.

The Commissioner said that the decision has been made to prevent accidents caused by unsafe billboards and to stop violations of government policy. Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Commissioner Karachi Rabia Syed presented a report on the survey of unsafe and illegal billboards installed in the city.

The Commissioner directed all Deputy Commissioners to take priority actions to remove illegal and unsafe billboards and start immediate action. According to details, 20 billboards each have been identified for removal in District South and East, while 9 billboards in Central and 6 in Korangi have been decided to be removed through priority actions.

The Deputy Commissioners have been provided with the list of billboards required for immediate action. The Deputy Commissioners have been asked to form special teams in their respective districts to remove billboards and start immediate action. The special team for taking action will comprise officers from relevant agencies, including Sindh Buildings Control Authority and Town Administrations.