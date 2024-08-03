Rescue 1122 to launch satellite stations in Khairpur, Ghotki districts

SUKKUR - In a significant boost to emergency services, Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi on Friday has confirmed the upcoming launch of Rescue 1122 Satellite Stations in Khairpur and Ghotki districts, adding that this expansion would enhance the organization’s response capabilities, ensuring timely assistance during emergency situations.

He said this during his visit to the Rescue 1122 Sukkur Station while assessing preparations for monsoon emergencies.

The Divisional Commissioner stated that Rescue 1122 is an important initiative of the Sindh government and the Sukkur station is currently operational in the division, with additional responsibility for Khairpur and Ghotki districts. However, he added that within a coming month, Rescue 1122 Satellite Stations in Khairpur and Ghotki would be launched, strengthening the presence of the rescue service, which would provide swift and effective emergency response services to the communities. He said that the process of hiring staff had already been completed for these new areas and the selected staff was presently undergoing compulsory training. Abbasi instructed the Rescue Service In-charge Sukkur to maintain high alertness, deploy staff in 3 shifts, and ensure 24/7 availability during the monsoon.

While briefing about preparedness and capabilities, Muhammad Awais, In-charge of Rescue 1122 Sukkur said that over 50 trained staff, comprising firefighters and paramedics, are working at the Sukkur station. He saud that the modern machinery and equipment, including a Recovery Vehicle, an Urban Search Vehicle, a Water Rescue Vehicle and an Ambulance, are part of the fleet. Besides, 6 boats, 60 life jackets, and 10 life rings are also available with them.