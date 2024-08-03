Saturday, August 03, 2024
Rupee gains 16 paisas against dollar

APP
August 03, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistani rupee on Friday continued its recovery and appreciated by 16 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.50 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.66. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.2 and Rs280.4 respectively. The price of Euro came down by 20 paisas to close at Rs300.82 against the last day’s closing of Rs301.02, according to the SBP. The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.86, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.36 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs354.12 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs356.48. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 paisas and 07 paisas to close at Rs75.82 and Rs74.20 respectively.

APP

