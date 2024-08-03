Sargodha Commissioner takes initiative to improve sewerage system

SARGODHA - Sargodha Division Commissioner and Administrator of the Municipal Corporation Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has initiated a daily drive to improve the city’s sewerage system.

In a meeting held on Friday, Superintending Engineer Public Health Engineering Syed Saulat Raza briefed officials on the current state of the sewerage system in the municipal corporation and cantonment areas, and presented short-term and long-term solutions. Key decisions were made in the meeting to improve the sewerage system on an emergency basis, including the immediate de-silting of all disposals in the MC and cantonment areas and the replacement of screening chambers.

In addition to de-silting sewer lines, trouble spots would be identified and rectified. The commissioner and deputy commissioner would personally oversee this entire operation. The meeting also took strict notice of encroachments on drains constructed for rainwater drainage on University Road and other major roads and markets in the city. AC Sargodha was tasked with immediately removing all such encroachments.

The MC and Cantonment Board’s technical teams would jointly participate in this operation and restore the rainwater drains around the roads to their original condition. The SE Public Health Engineering informed the meeting that every street and road in the city was being marked to indicate the size and direction of the pipes.

He also mentioned that work is underway to study and resolve the city’s sewerage system. He informed the meeting about the transfer of all disposals to modern machinery and the technical use of disposals during the recent monsoon season.

The Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti expressed regret that each department had laid sewer lines without planning, costing billions of rupees, which instead of reducing the public’s problems, had only added to them. He said that departments would have to take ownership of this city and work together to solve the problems of the citizens. He said that to keep traffic flowing on University Road in case of rain, water drainage should be directed towards the lawn of the Commissioner’s House. Similarly, other parks and gardens in the city could also be used for rainwater drainage so that streets could be cleared quickly.

Workshop on Land Record Digitisation held

The Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement organised a consultative workshop in Sargodha district on Friday. The workshop was attended by a number of people, including Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti. Others included Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Mohsin Salahuddin, and assistant commissioners from all tehsils.

Primary objective of the workshop was to train revenue staff on land record digitisation, parcel mapping and technical aspects related to joint khata (account) distribution.

Addressing the workshop, the commissioner emphasised that timely land distribution could prevent many complexities. He urged the Urban Board of Revenue and the Punjab Land Record Authority to take full advantage of the initiative. Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said that completion of the PLUS project would facilitate economic and social development in Punjab. He said that the incumbent government was striving to modernise centuries-old revenue system to address the genuine concerns of the people. The system is a beautiful blend of technology and digitisation, he added. The commissioner noted that societies progress by keeping pace with the demands of time. He urged revenue officers to take ownership of this important project.

PLUS officials Rana Muhammad Saheel Aslam, Waqas Mushtaq Taur, Malik Wasim Awan, and Syed Muhammad Tayyab Naqvi, while responding to various questions from participants, stated that PLUS was working to establish an integrated land record system through digitisation across Punjab, which will facilitate easy and convenient access to land matters.