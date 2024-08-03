Saturday, August 03, 2024
SCCI welcomes EDF for terrorism, natural calamities-hit SMEs of KP

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -  Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Fuad Ishaq has welcomed the Enterprise Development Fund (EDF) for the terrorism and natu­ral calamities-affected small and medium enterprises (SMEs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The SCCI chief urged the International Organisa­tion Migration (IOM) to ensure direct release of grant to SMEs under simple procedure, especially provi­sion of maximum share for women in this grant for their economic prosperity and progress.

Fuad Ishaq made these remarks during a meeting with the EDF Outreach team from IOM headed by Manager Livelihood Ozz Azzi held here at chamber house on Friday. Other members of the visiting team include National Program Manager Ahsan Zia, Team Lead Majida Sultana and Programme Assistant Syed Awais.

The IOM Manager Ozz Azzi briefed the meeting about EDF and informed that grant up to Rs5 million will be given to more than 120 SMEs of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa. He informed that funds will be available for companies and business community affected by war or natural disasters in various trades, aimed at reviv­ing and promoting these businesses.

Apart from restoration of businesses, Azzi said that financial assistance would be provided for provision of basic necessities, improvement in basic infrastruc­ture, and social economic uplift of war or calamity-hit areas. He also requested the SCCI to cooperate in the provision of grant to registered SMEs.

