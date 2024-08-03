Senate chairman for robust Pak-UK partnership

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Friday met UK Minister of State for South Asia Hamish Falconer, MP at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in London. High Commissioner of Pakistan to the UK Dr Mohammad Faisal was also present on the occasion, according to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat.

Chairman Senate congratulated Minister Falconer on his appointment. He underscored the importance of a robust Pakistan-UK partnership for advancing both countries’ interests in the bilateral and regional domains. Senator Gilani highlighted the contributions of the 1.6 million strong British-Pakistani diaspora to enriching ties between the two countries. He stated it was high time that the enhanced strategic dialogue initiated between two countries in 2011, might now be transformed into an enhanced strategic partnership.

He reiterated Pakistan’s resolve for enhancing cooperation with the UK in the economic, defence and trade sectors. Chairman Senate also emphasized the importance of the resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and international laws for achieving lasting peace and stability in South Asia. While expressing concern about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, he called for an immediate ceasefire and resolution of the Palestine dispute. The minister of state Falconer thanked the chairman Senate for his visit to the FCDO. He reaffirmed his desire to work with the Government of Pakistan to further enhance the Pakistan–UK partnership.

by deepening cooperation in various sectors including trade & investment, climate change, defence, education and socio-economic development. The minister also recalled his stay in Multan during the 2010 floods.