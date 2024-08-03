Senate committee recommends forensic audit of IPPs

ISLAMABAD - Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Friday recommended forensic audit of the Independent Power Producers to ascertain any potential wrongdoing by the power producers.

The committee meeting chaired by Rana Mehmood ul Hassan, advised the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) officials to come up with solutions, as the entire nation bears the brunt of inefficiency in tariff monitoring. The chairman of the committee also suggested that the officials should ensure accountability in the determination of tariffs and report on the authority responsible for overseeing this matter.

The meeting commenced with a briefing on the functional structure of the NEPRA, its mandate, the formation of its authority, and its regulatory values. The officials, while reporting on the principles of regulation, emphasized that their focus is to ensure regulation is consistent, transparent, and open to the general public. Data on NEPRA’s performance over the last three years was also presented to the committee members.

The officials presented information on tariff determination, adjustments, and transmission service charge components.

Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir recommended that NEPRA provide a special briefing on the power sector, as the lack of accountability could lead to unrest in the country. Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee suggested that an audit report be provided to the committee members, and a forensic audit of the IPPs.

The committee unanimously recommended the forensic audit of the IPPs.

Usually, the forensic audit is carried out to bring action against a party in court for fraud, embezzlement, or other financial crimes.

In his briefing to the committee, the official of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) said that an investment of $4-5 billion has been carried out in upgradation of refineries. In order to upgrade the local refineries with the view to increase local production, OGRA has executed an agreement with Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL). The existing plant of PRL located at Karachi shall be upgraded with the cost of $1.8 Billion.

Draft agreements with Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) and National Refinery Limited (NRL) have been finalized to upgrade their plants at the cost of $1.3 Billion. Agreements with PARCO and Cynergico of around $1.4 Billion are being finalized.

The meeting also covered the outlook for oil and gas licensees and complaint resolution. Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir suggested that OGRA should enhance legislation by implementing area responsibility.

The committee members expressed serious concern over the loss of precious life caused by the cylinder blast. They recommended increasing the penalties and fines for unauthorized cylinder manufacturing. Furthermore, the committee members advised the Interior Ministry to produce a report within one week on the legislative aspects related to the incident.