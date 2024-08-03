Sindh Governor, CM laud role of Consul General in promoting bilateral relations between two countries

KARACHI - The Outgoing Consul General (CG) of the United States of America to Karachi Conrad Tribble called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in separate meetings here on Friday.

The Sindh Governor lauded the role of the Consul General in promoting bilateral relations between the two countries. He said that the Consul General played an important role in Pakistan-US bilateral relations. He further said that the services of the outgoing Consul General are appreciated.

The Consul General Conrad Tribble said that the people of Pakistan were very hospitable and loving. He further said that the United States of America had always given importance to relations with Pakistan. In the call-on with the Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah Consul General Conrad Tribble thanked the CM for his support and cooperation. The Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah and Principal Secretary to CM Agha Wasif were also present on the occasion. The Sindh Chief Minister appreciated the services of the outgoing Consul General.