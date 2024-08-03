Singer Sonia Majeed honoured with prestigious award in Dubai

DUBAI - Pakistani singer and artist Sonia Majeed has been honoured with the prestigious Best Singer award at The Business Forum, the World Leaders Award by Al Maktoum Investment Group & World Business Council in Dubai. This recognition marks a significant achievement for Sonia Majeed, highlighting her exceptional talent and dedication to the music industry. Sonia Majeed’s outstanding vocal prowess and artistic contributions have garnered her this esteemed accolade, solidifying her position as a prominent figure in the music world.

Her commitment to advocating for gender equality through initiatives like the He for She and My Body programs by the United Nations further showcases her multifaceted talent and passion for social causes. The event, graced by prominent figures like Ambassador Dr Muhammad Shahid Amin, provided a platform for Sonia Majeed to engage in enlightening discussions and share her musical talents with a captivated audience. Dr Muneer’s gracious invitation added to the splendor of the evening, making it a truly unforgettable experience. Sonia Majeed’s success at the World Leaders Award Forum serves as a testament to her artistry, dedication, and commitment to making a positive impact through her music.