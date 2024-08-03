Saturday, August 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SNGPL disconnects another 62 meters on gas theft

Our Staff Reporter
August 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected another 61 connections, during its ongoing crackdown on gas pilferers in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, and imposed Rs 1.2 million fine.  According to a spokesman, in Lahore and Gujranwala, the SNGPL regional teams disconnected six connections on illegal use of gas and imposed heavy fines against gas pilferers.  In Sahiwal and Bahawalpur, seven connections each were disconnected while in Islamabad and Sargodha, six connections each were disconnected.  In Peshawar, Karak and Mardan, 42 connections were disconnected collectively on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas with imposing heavy fines.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1722656227.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024