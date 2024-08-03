SNGPL disconnects another 62 meters on gas theft

LAHORE - The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected another 61 connections, during its ongoing crackdown on gas pilferers in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, and imposed Rs 1.2 million fine. According to a spokesman, in Lahore and Gujranwala, the SNGPL regional teams disconnected six connections on illegal use of gas and imposed heavy fines against gas pilferers. In Sahiwal and Bahawalpur, seven connections each were disconnected while in Islamabad and Sargodha, six connections each were disconnected. In Peshawar, Karak and Mardan, 42 connections were disconnected collectively on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas with imposing heavy fines.