Stakeholders stress concerted efforts for women empowerment in Punjab

LAHORE - Appreciating the formation of the platform of Pro­vincial Stakeholders Alliance (PSA), stakeholders have stressed the need for coordinated efforts and concerted efforts to ensure empowerment of women agri­cultural workers in Punjab, as it would lead to achieving social as well as economic equality.

The stakeholders were speaking during an event held here on Fri­day, which proved to be a signifi­cant step in addressing the issues raised in the research report titled ‘The Hands that Feed Us: Strug­gles of Women Agricultural Work­ers in Pakistan’ produced by Awaz Foundation Pakistan: Centre for Development Services, JAAG Wel­fare and the Asian Forum for Hu­man Rights and Development (FO­RUM-ASIA).

The PSA is a platform of repre­sentatives from various relevant stakeholders, including govern­ment agencies, non-government organisations, civil society organ­izations, bar council, and repre­sentatives from media.

In his welcoming address, Na­deem Ashraf, Member Punjab of the National Commission for Hu­man Rights, said, “To guaran­tee women empowerment and well-being, we must all work to­gether to put the appropriate measures into place. The PSA, aimed at fostering the empower­ment of women agricultural work­ers, brought together various stakeholders committed to creat­ing positive change.”

Zia-ur-Rehman, Chief Execu­tive of AwazCDS-Pakistan, intro­duced the purpose of the PSA, em­phasising, “This platform aims to be a catalyst for positive change, ensuring the rights and empow­erment of women agricultural workers are prioritized and pro­tected by ensuring legislation for the Punjab Agricultural Workers especially for women.”

The Deputy Secretary Labour & Human Resource Department Punjab shared that there is need to bring policy for agriculture and workers since we do not have any. He further added that the govern­ment of Punjab is undertaking un­precedented and substantial la­bour law reforms. These efforts involve rationalising, consolidat­ing and simplifying over two doz­en labour laws into comprehen­sive Labour Codes.

PMA Kanwal Parvaiz said, “Working Conditions and Working hours; currently, there is no law in place to regulate the working con­ditions of the agriculture work­ers, we are working to introduce new laws for regulating working hours and working conditions of the workers engaged in the agri­culture sector especially women.”

Different civil society leaders also expressed that by employing a multifaceted approach that com­bines advocacy, research, capaci­ty building and public awareness, CSOs can effectively advocate for the legislation for the protection and welfare of women agricultur­al workers in Punjab. These efforts can lead to significant improve­ments in their working conditions, wages, and overall quality of life.

Zia-ur-Rehman expressed that PSA will coordinate to enhance ad­vocacy efforts to promote legislation for the Women Agricultural Workers and will also advocate for increased programmes and increased budget allocation for support of women ag­ricultural workers.

He also took the lead in finalis­ing the “Follow-up actions,” outlin­ing the practical steps that would be taken to translate discussions into meaningful actions.